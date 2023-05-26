Zonta claims ₹19.12 crore from Kochi Corporation

May 26, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Zonta Infratech Private Limited, the company engaged by the Kochi Corporation for biomining of waste at Brahmapuram, has sought a payment of ₹19.12 crore through an arbitration settlement from the civic body.

The arbitration notice alleged that the Corporation had violated several of its contractual obligations with the firm. It breached the contract conditions by not providing the required electricity connection, delayed rectification of damaged internal access roads, and delayed the consent to operate. Moreover, the civic body illegally withheld and delayed payments that were due to the company, according to the notice issued through its lawyer V.S. Robin.

Incidentally, the Corporation had asked the firm to remove its machinery from the site as the contract between the two had expired. The civic body has also issued a notice to the firm as part of legal steps to terminate the agreement.

The firm further alleged that the civic body had failed to provide the required approvals for capping of waste. The March 2 fire at Brahmapuram further delayed the work, it contended.

The company claimed that it had carried out half of the work and hoped to complete the remaining job in the next four months. Though it sought permission to resume work by accessing the site after the fire, the Corporation did not respond, the notice alleged.

The company raised the claim of ₹19.12 crore, which included the payment of ₹13.63 crore that was allegedly withheld by the civic body and an amount of ₹5.49 crore on account of the loss sustained due to non-performance of contract conditions by the Corporation.

The Corporation is yet to respond to the notice for arbitration and has time till June 16 to reply to the notice.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), which was also served notice by the firm, said it was unwilling for any arbitration as it was not party to the contract between the company and the Corporation.

The KSIDC pointed out that the firm had not raised any dispute against it. The KSIDC was an unnecessary party in the dispute between the company and the Corporation and hence there was no necessity of an arbitration by making the agency party to it, it said.