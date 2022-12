December 19, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The zonal-level review meeting of revenue administration, convened by revenue Minister K. Rajan, will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode. The meetings will start on Tuesday, said a communication here. The zonal-level meet will be held on Thursday for the districts of Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Thrissur at the PWD Rest House, Pathadippalam, near Edappally, from 10 a.m.