Zero-waste drive gets under way in Thrikkakara

Thrikkakara has rolled out an ambitious programme to convert itself into a zero-waste municipality through a slew of programmes that include encouraging people to set up composting and gas-from-waste units in their own homesteads so that dependence on a public, centralised facility can be reduced to the minimum.

The municipal authorities inaugurated the distribution of heavily-subsidised potting, bio-composting and gas-from-waste units on Wednesday, said Health Standing Committee chairman M. M. Nazar here.

He said that the municipality would spend ₹2.9 crore on 2,000 biopots, 1,500 ring composting units and 500 biogas units. A biopot will cost ₹1,800 apiece. The beneficiary will pay up 10% of the cost and the rest of the amount will be paid by the municipality. Similarly, biogas and ring composting units, costing ₹15,000 and ₹2,800 each respectively, would be supplied free of cost to chosen beneficiaries, said Mr. Nazar.

According to a senior official of the municipal administration, about 10 to 12 tonnes of food and other degradable waste are generated daily within the municipal limits. Added to this is plastic waste that is collected on a weekly basis and sent out for processing with the help of the State Sanitation Mission. It is expected that setting up small units that can handle biodegradable waste will help reduce the burden on the municipality for centrally handling waste.

Chairperson Usha Praveen said at the inauguration of the zero-waste drive that the municipality would adopt a policy to get rid of plastic, especially one-time use materials to contain environmental damage. An exhibition of replacement materials for plastic was also part of the programmes on Wednesday.

Pay and park

Meanwhile, the municipality has come out with a scheme to convert public spaces, that have been evicted of street vendors and taken possession of, into parking spaces for motor vehicles.

The new pay-and-park facilities will come up in places such as Vazhakkala, NGO Quarters at Kakkanad, near the Cochin Special Economic Zone and the district collectorate, said Mr. Nazar. He said that the municipality had issued fresh licences to around 200 vendors after an intensive drive to get rid of encroachments on public spaces.

The resolution for converting municipal land along the Seaport-Airport Road and other areas into public spaces for parking was moved by Mr. Nazar and supported by councillor E.M. Majeed in the municipal council meeting.