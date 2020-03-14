Zakeer Hussain sees ‘mystery’ behind note

CPI(M) Kalamasserry area secretary V.A. Zakeer Hussain has demanded a detailed probe into the death of party’s Thrikkakara local committee member V.A. Siyad and what he alleged as the ‘mystery’ surrounding the emergence of a note the deceased reportedly wrote before his death implicating three local party leaders, including him.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Hussain said that the whole controversy over the death was an attempt by the Congress to target the CPI(M) and shield the real culprits behind the scam involving diversion of money from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to ineligible beneficiaries.

“There should be a detailed inquiry into the death and the handwriting on the note should be verified. His call details during the last week before his death should also be thoroughly examined. We will petition the city police commissioner in this regard,” said Mr. Hussain.

Siyad, a board member of the Ayyanad Service Cooperative Bank, was found hanging at his home at Thrikkakara on Monday. It caused a stir as the bank had found itself in the middle of the scam after another member of its board was arraigned as accused in the case.

Mr. Hussain expressed doubts over how the note came to the possession of a local Congress leader.