January 31, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) will host a session of Yuva Samvad-2047 at the university campus on February 2 (Friday). Tiffany Brar, who bagged the President’s Medal as a role model will be the chief guest at the occasion. Yuva Samvad-2047 is being organised across India to discuss India’s future in views of the youth. Competitions and lectures will be held. College students between 18 and 22 can participate in the programmes.

