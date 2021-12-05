Kochi

Yusuff Ali visits Panangad, thanks residents

Businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali with Panangad residents Rajesh and Biji.  

LuLu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali visited the residents of Panangad on Sunday to thank them for the help they extended when the helicopter he was travelling in crash-landed in the area in April this year. A communication from the LuLu Group said the people of Panangad had come out without even knowing who was involved in the accident and, at risk to their own lives, had helped the rescue operations.

Mr. Ali visited Rajesh and his wife Biji who had first arrived at the accident site, said the communication. Rajesh helped him and the others in the helicopter in bad weather conditions while his wife immediately informed the police. Mr. Ali spent time with the family and presented them with gifts as a sign of his gratitude.


