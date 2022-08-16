Youth’s body found in apartment near Infopark

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of a 23-year-old Malappuram native was found inside an apartment at Edachira near Infopark in Kakkanad on Tuesday evening.

The police suspect it to be a case of murder as the body was found inside the duct in the apartment on the 16 th floor. It was found covered in a cloth. According to a preliminary assessment by the Infopark police, the body was suspected to be two days old. There were several injuries on it.

According to investigating officials, Sajeev was staying on rent in the apartment along with three others. He is believed to have been working in a hotel, though the police have not confirmed it. Arshad, a native of Payyoli in Kozhikode and Sajeev’s friend, who is believed to have been staying in the apartment, is missing and could not be contacted as his mobile phone remained switched off.

Three other residents, who were on a tour, had returned to the apartment on Tuesday. As the door was found locked, they tried to contact Sajeev. But he did not respond. They found bloodstains on the floor after entering the apartment using a duplicate key. Later, they found the body in the duct area.

The police said further details would come out only after a detailed inquiry as investigation was in progress.