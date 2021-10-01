Youths arrested with over 6 kg of ganja in Kochi

a combined operation, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Hill Palace police arrested three persons allegedly with over 6 kg of ganja from near Thripunithura on Friday.

The arrested are Aravind A.K., 21, of Thripunithura, Vishnu Binu, 24, of Mulanthuruthy, and a minor. They were intercepted by sleuths after they were found moving in suspicious circumstances on motorcycles.

Two motorcycles and three mobile phones were also seized from the accused who were produced in court.

The public may pass information on narcotics by way of audio, video, or text to the WhatsApp number (99959-66666) of Yodhav App of the Kochi City police for fighting drug menace. It could also be shared with the Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner (94979-90065) or DANSAF (94979-80430). Details of informants will be kept confidential.