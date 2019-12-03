Kochi

Youth stabbed to death near North Paravur

Altercation over business venture

A 24-year-old was stabbed to death following a verbal altercation over a joint business venture at Vedimara near North Paravur on Sunday midnight.

Mubarak of Kanjirapparambil at Vedimara was stabbed allegedly by a three-member gang following a dispute over the ‘rent-a-car’ business involving the victim and the accused. The incident occurred at a vacant land near the Mavinchuvadu Masjid at Vedimara, according to the police.

Mubarak had questioned about the business returns and had entered into a verbal altercation with his friends.

The police said that Nadirsha, 24, a local resident and friend of Mubarak, also received stab injuries after he tried to intervene in the issue.

A senior member of the investigating team said that the search for the accused was progressing.

