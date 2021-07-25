Youth poses as private detective, arrested

KOCHI

25 July 2021 22:50 IST

A special team of the Ernakulam Rural police arrested a youth on Sunday on the charge of posing as a private detective and defrauding a man of ₹25 lakh.

Oodakkaali native Sudarshan Palakuzhiyil, 24, was arrested on the charge of cheating an Arakuzha native of ₹25 lakh by offering him help to get ₹8 lakh that he had reportedly lost in an online fraud. He allegedly befriended the victim by calling him from various phone numbers in different voices.

A special team deployed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick made the arrest from his hideout on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

