Youth killed in road accident at Kalady

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 14, 2022 19:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old died after his bike rammed a parked truck on Tuesday night at Kalady.

The deceased was identified as Vijith Davis of Puthussery, Neeleshwaram. The accident took place around 10.45 p.m. at Companypady near Neeleshwaram. The police said the two-wheeler was completely damaged in the accident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The victim was an electrician. An investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app