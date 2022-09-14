Youth killed in road accident at Kalady

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old died after his bike rammed a parked truck on Tuesday night at Kalady.

The deceased was identified as Vijith Davis of Puthussery, Neeleshwaram. The accident took place around 10.45 p.m. at Companypady near Neeleshwaram. The police said the two-wheeler was completely damaged in the accident.

The victim was an electrician. An investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.