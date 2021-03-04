Kochi

Youth killed in road accident at Angamaly

A youth died after his motorcycle crashed into a median at Angamaly on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jithu, 24, of Nedumbassery. The accident took place near KG Hospital at 4.35 p.m.

The victim’s sister Jismy who was riding pillion sustained serious injuries and remains admitted at a private hospital in Angamaly.

The police said the vehicle was heading in the direction of Chalakudy when the rider reportedly lost control of it. The motorcycle rammed an electric post under the impact of which both got thrown off the vehicle. Though they were rushed to hospital, one succumbed to injuries.

