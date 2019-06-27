Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle

A youth was killed after the motorcycle he was riding pillion was hit by a truck at Eachamukku on Seaport-Airport Road on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sreenath S. Pillai, 31, of Kayamkulam. Akhil, 27, of Mulamthurthy, who rode the motorcycle, sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital at Kakkanad where his condition was stated to be stable.

According to the Thrikkakara police, both the motorcycle and the truck were heading in the direction of Thripunithura when the accident occurred. “The truck brushed against the motorcycle throwing both the riders off the vehicle, while the truck driver didn’t even know about it,” the police said.

The victim suffered severe head injuries in the impact of the fall. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The police registered a case invoking IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and took the truck driver into custody.