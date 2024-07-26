Youth injured in road accident moves court against NHAI

A youth who sustained injuries after his bike fell into a pothole near Cheranallur Junction on the Edappally-Cheranalloor stretch of National Highway 66 two months ago, has moved court seeking legal action against the authorities concerned.

Amal K. Francis of Varapuzha had sustained injuries on May 25 in the accident. Several potholes had developed on the national highway stretch after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the private company engaged by the agency failed to maintain and repair the road in time. Both the NHAI and the company had also failed to put up any caution sign on the road, according to the petition filed before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 3.

The petitioner held the NHAI and the firm responsible for the poor state of the road and accidents on the stretch. Though the petitioner had approached the Station House Officer of Cheranalloor seeking action against the NHAI and the firm, the police failed to act, said P.K. Sajeevan, counsel for the petitioner.

