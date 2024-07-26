GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth injured in road accident moves court against NHAI

Published - July 26, 2024 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth who sustained injuries after his bike fell into a pothole near Cheranallur Junction on the Edappally-Cheranalloor stretch of National Highway 66 two months ago, has moved court seeking legal action against the authorities concerned.

Amal K. Francis of Varapuzha had sustained injuries on May 25 in the accident. Several potholes had developed on the national highway stretch after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the private company engaged by the agency failed to maintain and repair the road in time. Both the NHAI and the company had also failed to put up any caution sign on the road, according to the petition filed before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 3.

The petitioner held the NHAI and the firm responsible for the poor state of the road and accidents on the stretch. Though the petitioner had approached the Station House Officer of Cheranalloor seeking action against the NHAI and the firm, the police failed to act, said P.K. Sajeevan, counsel for the petitioner.

Related Topics

Kochi / road accident / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.