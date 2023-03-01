ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held with MDMA in Kochi

March 01, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi city police arrested a youth with 4.6 grams of MDMA on Wednesday.

Thobiyas Francis, 28, of Kannamaly was nabbed by the ‘Yodhav’ squad of the Kochi Police Commissionerate from the Mullassery Canal Road area. The special team had received support from the cyber cell in tracking him.

The police said public could share information about those involved in illegal activities by sharing details at mobile numbers: 99959-66666 and 94979-80430. Their identity will be kept confidential, according to a communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US