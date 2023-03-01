HamberMenu
Youth held with MDMA in Kochi

March 01, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi city police arrested a youth with 4.6 grams of MDMA on Wednesday.

Thobiyas Francis, 28, of Kannamaly was nabbed by the ‘Yodhav’ squad of the Kochi Police Commissionerate from the Mullassery Canal Road area. The special team had received support from the cyber cell in tracking him.

The police said public could share information about those involved in illegal activities by sharing details at mobile numbers: 99959-66666 and 94979-80430. Their identity will be kept confidential, according to a communication.

