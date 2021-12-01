Youth held with 50 gms of MDMA

KOCHI

01 December 2021 23:23 IST

In a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force and Angamaly police, a youngster was arrested with 50 grams of MDMA from a tourist bus from Bengaluru at Angamaly on Tuesday around 6.30 a.m.

The arrested man was identified as Sudheer, 24, of Perumbavoor. The contraband worth lakhs of rupees was found hidden inside a helmet, which was found covered in a cloth inside his shoulder bag. He has been in Bengaluru since his graduation days.

According to his statement to the police, a Sudanese national known as CJ had handed over the drug to him at Hennur.

A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick, led to the seizure. The seizure comes close on the heels of another similar catch of 168 grams of MDMA at Kariyad Junction at Nedumbassery last month.

A team led by DySPs P.K. Sivankutty and Zachariah Mathew, Inspector Sony Mathai, sub inspectors Eldho Paul and Martin John, assistant sub inspector Regimon, and civil police officer Abhilash made the seizure.