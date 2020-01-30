Youth held with 1.25 kg of ganja

The Aluva Excise officials arrested a 22-year-old native of Assam for alleged possession of 1.25 kg of ganja.
Fakruddin Abdul Kalam was held by the anti-narcotic special action team at Aluva when he was waiting for a friend to hand over the contraband near U.C. College.
Excise officials said that he used to procure the ganja from Assam at low rates and acted as a wholesale agent of the drug in Aluva. His friends used to sell the product to customers here at inflated rates. The accused was found travelling from Assam to Aluva regularly.
He used to get down at the Thrissur railway station and board buses to reach Aluva. Excise sleuths had seized ganja from a student in an Aluva college a few weeks ago.
He had told the officials that persons from other States were supplying the ganja. The special team stepped up surveillance at the Aluva bus stand and railway station and nabbed the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.