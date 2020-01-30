Youth held with 1.25 kg of ganja

The Aluva Excise officials arrested a 22-year-old native of Assam for alleged possession of 1.25 kg of ganja.

Fakruddin Abdul Kalam was held by the anti-narcotic special action team at Aluva when he was waiting for a friend to hand over the contraband near U.C. College.

Excise officials said that he used to procure the ganja from Assam at low rates and acted as a wholesale agent of the drug in Aluva. His friends used to sell the product to customers here at inflated rates. The accused was found travelling from Assam to Aluva regularly.

He used to get down at the Thrissur railway station and board buses to reach Aluva. Excise sleuths had seized ganja from a student in an Aluva college a few weeks ago.

He had told the officials that persons from other States were supplying the ganja. The special team stepped up surveillance at the Aluva bus stand and railway station and nabbed the accused.