Youth held on rape charge

The Ernakulam North Police arrested Alen James, 19, who hails from Cheranallor on the charge of raping a minor girl.

The duo had got acquainted through Instagram two years ago, following which he began visiting her house during night hours. The parents noticed changes in her behaviour and questioned her, following which she told them of how the youth used to visit her.

With the girl subsequently keeping away from him, he even threatened her parents that he would post her photos online. The girl approached the police, following which he was arrested.