Youth held on rape charge

The Ernakulam North police have arrested a youth on the charge of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl many times at his apartment in Kathrikadavu, after promising to marry her.
He had met the girl while travelling on Kochi Metro.
The youth, Ramesh Raman, 24, from Palakkad, was arrested following a police probe into the girl going missing from a convent at Pachalam.
He had been brought to Don Bosco orphanage, Palluruthy, when he was four years old. The police had earlier arrested him for peddling narcotic drugs.
