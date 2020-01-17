Youth held on charge of marriage fraud

The Perumbavoor police on Thursday arrested a person who allegedly cheated women of their gold ornaments and money after pretending to register their marriages.

The arrested is Abdul Rahman, 25, of Punalur. According to the police, the accused used to acquaint himself with divorced woman by securing their phone number through matrimonial sites. He then won their trust and got them to live with him by getting their names displayed at the registration office in the guise of a formality ahead of registering the marriage before fleeing with their money and ornaments.

He had four such marriages and was picked up from Tirur in Malappuram where he had been staying for the past few months allegedly hunting for the next victim.

A team led by Perumbavoor Inspector P.A. Faisal and comprising Sub Inspectors Basil Thomas and Stepto John and civil police officers Naushad, Subair, Jamal, and Sharnaz made the arrest.