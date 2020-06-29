Kochi

Youth held on charge of circulating child pornography

The Ernakulam Central Police arrested a 22-year-old youth on Sunday on the charge of forwarding alleged porn content involving minor girls through phones.

The accused, Amal Roy, was arrested from a hostel in Ernakulam following a tip-off.

He has been charged under the Information Technology Act. The police had nabbed several people from the across the State on Saturday as part of a drive against circulation of child pornography.

