April 08, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - KOCHI

The Palarivattom police arrested a youth on the charge of attempt to murder on April 7 (Sunday). Yusuf, 30, of Elamakkara was wanted in connection with a case in which he and his accomplice attempted to hit a man with an iron road in February.

They chased his car, following a stand off at a roadside eatery. Following this, a special team under ACP Rajkumar had been constituted to nab the youth.