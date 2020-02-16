Youth held on charge of attempt to murder

The Central police arrested a youngster on the charge of attempt to murder after he allegedly tried to endanger a woman on Valentine’s Day on Friday.
The arrested is Sageer, 30, of Perumbavoor. According to the police, the woman fell from her scooter and sustained injuries after the accused allegedly hit the vehicle with his car near the Maharaja’s College metro station and sped away.
They were allegedly in an affair, and the woman’s decision to back off reportedly infuriated the accused.
The police said Sageer waited outside the woman’s office on M.G. Road and tried talking to her when she came out. However, she ignored him and drove away, following which the accused tailed her. The police registered a case based on the woman’s petition and sweet talked the accused to the station and arrested him. Sageer was produced in court and remanded.
