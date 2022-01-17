Kochi

Youth held for attacking Law College Professor

The police arrested a youth, who hails from Changanassery, on the charge of attacking an Associate Professor of the Government Law College, Ernakulam, on Monday.

Muhammed Arshad, 26, has been charged with attacking S.S. Girisankar, Associate Professor, who had been vested with additional charge of hostel warden, when he visited the hostel following reports that a few students had not vacated the hostel despite its closure on January 13 due to the COVID situation.

Arshad, who was found in the room of a student, is said to have attacked the Professor and waving a razor blade at him, following which the Professor sustained injuries.


