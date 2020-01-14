‘Youth has rejected communal politics’

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are the test cases on the survival of democracy in the country, according to social activist and Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey.

Speaking at a session on Kashmir, CAA and NRC organised by Indian Socialist Lawyers Organisation here on Monday, Mr. Pandey compared the protests to the freedom struggle where the British tried to divide the country on communal lines and the people fought it united.

“The BJP government at the Centre wants the country to be divided into Muslims and Hindus to pursue its communal politics. However, the people of the country, especially the youth, have rejected the communal politics of the government and are opposing the legislation united. The political parties, which were initially confused over the legislation and protests, have started supporting it. The protests have evolved into a fight against the fascist forces,” said Dr. Pandey.

Mr. Pandey welcomed the resolution passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly against the CAA.