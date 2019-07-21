Youth goes missing in sea after birthday bash

A youngster went missing in the sea following what turned out to be an ill-conceived birthday revelry at Vasco Square near Kamalakkadavu in Fort Kochi in the early hours of Saturday.

The youth was identified as Ranish, 27, of Amaravathy in Fort Kochi. According to the police, a group of five members, including three foreigners, who were the inmates of a homestay run by Ranish, had hit the beach shortly after Friday midnight to celebrate his birthday.

According to fire force personnel, before he had eventually gone missing, the youngster had once got caught in the waves only to be rescued by fishermen operating Chinese fishing nets in the vicinity. Following his disappearance, other members of the group approached the police and lodged a petition.

Fire force personnel, scuba team of the diving school at Fort Kochi, local divers, and the coastal police arrived at the scene on Saturday morning. However, the scuba team could not kick off the search owing to strong current accentuated by low tide.