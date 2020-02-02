Kochi

Youth gets jail in rape case

The Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Saturday sentenced a person accused of raping a 16-year-old in 2016 to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

The Palluruthy police had registered a case against the 30-year-old, invoking IPC Section 376 (rape). The victim was his relative.

