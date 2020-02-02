Youth gets jail in rape case

The Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Saturday sentenced a person accused of raping a 16-year-old in 2016 to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

The Palluruthy police had registered a case against the 30-year-old, invoking IPC Section 376 (rape). The victim was his relative.