Youth from Malappuramarrested on peddling charge

A 20-year-old from Kondotty, Malappuram, was arrested here on Wednesday by the Elamakkara police with 700 grams of ganja. He was being tracked by the police after it emerged that he was selling drugs to students.

Sub Inspector Premkumar S., Grade sub inspector Raju, CPO Anil, SCPO Sudhish Babu, and driver Sabu were part of the team that arrested the youth.