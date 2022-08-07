Kochi

Youth from Assam arrested for theft in Kochi

The Kadavanthra Police arrested a youth on the charge of breaking into a shop at Kadavanthra and decamping with ₹2 lakh and a bike parked in front of the shop.

Marfa Ali, 24, of Assam who was arrested from Kozhikode was earlier employed in the shop. The police have launched a search for his accomplice Anwar Hussan who too is from Assam.


