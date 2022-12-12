Youth found dead near railway track at Karukutty

December 12, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead on the railway track near the Karukutty railway station in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Don Prakash, 24, of Karukutty. He had reportedly gone to watch a football match in Kochi and was on his way back home. He had reportedly told his family that he could not get down at Angamaly station, and that the train would stop next at Thrissur station. Shortly thereafter, he went incommunicado, and the relatives approached the Angamaly police.

A search by the police found him dead by the track. It is suspected that he might have fallen off the train. The police registered a case of unnatural death. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy.

