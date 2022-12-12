  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Youth found dead near railway track at Karukutty

December 12, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead on the railway track near the Karukutty railway station in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Don Prakash, 24, of Karukutty. He had reportedly gone to watch a football match in Kochi and was on his way back home. He had reportedly told his family that he could not get down at Angamaly station, and that the train would stop next at Thrissur station. Shortly thereafter, he went incommunicado, and the relatives approached the Angamaly police.

A search by the police found him dead by the track. It is suspected that he might have fallen off the train. The police registered a case of unnatural death. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy.

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.