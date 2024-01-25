Youth fest winner leaves hospital after multiple surgeries

January 25, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Muhammad Faizal T.A., a 15-year-old from South Vazhakkulam, near Perumbavoor, perhaps could not have hoped for a better guest than P. Jayarajan, CPI(M) State committee member, to see him off from Specialists’ Hospital in the city on Thursday after an extended stay of more than a fortnight when he went under the knife twice.

For, it was almost a quarter century ago, on August 25, 1999, to be precise, that the veteran leader was rushed to the same hospital with his right hand almost severed after being attacked by assailants who stormed into his home at Kathiroor in Kannur and left him for dead. His hand, which had to be sutured back, never fully recovered its free movement.

Though not as brutal, what Faizal, a class 10 student of Thadekkad Jama’at school in Perumbavoor, had to go through was not any less traumatic for a teenager. He had just won the ‘A’ grade in the ‘Vattappattu’ competition after donning the role of the groom in the team even in the State School Youth Festival held in Kollam earlier this month and boarded the crowded Chennai-Guruvayur Express on his way back home. Faizal who along with a few of his friends seated near the door got both his feet trapped between the compartment and the platform.

He was rushed to Specialists’ Hospital where the thumb of his left foot was found badly crushed beyond repair and devoid of blood circulation. Following this, the thumb had to be amputated while restoring other fingers on both feet. He was subjected to a couple of lengthy surgeries by a team of doctors — Dr. R. Jayakumar, Dr. Asha Cyriac, Dr. Senthil Kumar, and Dr. Avinash — of the plastic and micro surgery department since then.

At the function organised by the hospital for his farewell, Mr. Jayarajan sought to instill confidence in Faizal, who will go straight into his preparations for the SSLC exam that is less than two months away, by sharing his own experience of being brought to the hospital following a near fatal attack and recovering from it. He said how he survived because of the committed service of the staff and doctors of the hospital.

Mr. Jayarajan asked Faizal not to be haunted by memories of the accident but to consider it as a turning point towards a new life. Headmistress, teachers and manager of Faizal’s school were also present. They wished him that he may soon be able to return to his favourite game of football.

