Youth drowns in waterbody at Pizhala

September 14, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

A man drowned in a waterbody at a tourism centre run on paddy fields owned by private parties at Pizhala on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abraham Saji, 27, of Pala in Kottayam. He had gone to Pizhala along with a group to attend a programme at Kakkanad. While others in the group busied themselves with kayaking, Abraham reportedly ventured into a waterbody for a bath and fell into an outlet created for draining and filling water in the field for shrimp farming.

The 22-member group had reached Pizhala around 5.30 p.m. Abraham did not turn up long thereafter following which the police and fire and rescue services were alerted. The search was called off shortly after dusk though he could not be traced.

However, local residents continued the search. The body was eventually recovered around 8.45 p.m. The Varapuzha police registered a case.

