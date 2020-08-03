Youth dies of electric shock near Angamaly

A young man died of electric shock, as he and his friend were engaged in fishing near a field at Mukkannur near Angamaly late on Saturday evening.

The police said Sonnet Mathew, 34, died after getting into contact with an electrified fence of a tapioca farm, at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday.

His friend Robin Joseph escaped with injuries. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Two drown

Two youths who were swimming in a river at Manakkappadi near Paravur drowned on Sunday evening. Two of their friends escaped by catching hold of the poles of Chinese fishing nets. The deceased are Akhil, 27, of Kaitharam and Akhil, 23, of Perumbadanna. They were caught in strong undercurrents of the waterbody, which was dredged recently. The bodies were retrieved by Fire and Rescue Services Personnel.