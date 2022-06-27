Youth dies in freak accident
A young motorbike rider died late on Saturday night in the injuries he sustained after his neck got caught in a dangling cable on Civil Line Road.
Alan Albert, 25, of Fort Kochi did not see the cable that got severed from the posts when a lorry carrying a generator unit passed by. His pillion rider suffered injuries in the accident.
