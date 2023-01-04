Youth dies in accident, friend seriously injured

January 04, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Kochi

A youth died and his friend suffered serious injuries after a bus rammed their motorcycle in Perumbavoor town on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Stalin Eldo, 26, of Thuruthipally of Vengola. He died on the spot. His friend Basil Tom is on ventilator support in a private hospital after suffering serious injuries in the accident.

According to the police, Eldo was supposed to travel to the United Kingdom for higher studies on January 13. The bus involved in the accident belonged to a dental care institution in Muvattupuzha. Reportedly, the bus was moving on the wrong side.

Basil came back from the Middle East only a few days ago and was about to get married later this month.

One held

In a separate case, the Muvattupuzha police arrested a man over a tussle with car passengers. The arrested was identified as Sanju, 38.

The accused reportedly hurled abuse at passengers besides damaging the mirror of the car at Valakam on January 2. A dispute over the car passengers not giving the accused, who was on a motorcycle, way to overtake reportedly led to the incident. The accused was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.