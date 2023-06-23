Youth dies after stray dog runs into motorcycle throwing him under concrete mixer

June 23, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

A youngster met with a tragic end after a stray dog suddenly scurried across the road into his motorcycle, throwing him off the vehicle following which he was runover by a concrete mixer coming from behind along the Container Terminal Road in Kothad on Friday around 8.15 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Salton, 23, of Moolamppilly. Engaged as a fitter, he was on his way to his workplace in Kalamassery when tragedy struck. According to witnesses, the victim wasn’t speeding but had tried to evade the dog from getting trapped between his vehicle’s wheel spokes.

The incident has further infuriated the public in an area where solution to the worsening stray dog menace was the major demand raised at a ward-level meeting held on Thursday. In fact, they accuse that the tragedy was waiting to happen after the problem had been let to turn worse.

“The situation is really bad as neither the elderly nor the young can venture out even for a stroll or cycling because of the threat posed by these strays. People are really agitated and are planning to launch a protest. Animal activists can profess all their love for stray dogs till someone in their own families fall prey to it. To make matters worse, even pet dogs roam around, considering which the ward meeting decided to visit such households asking owners to keep their dogs on leash,” said Sajini Jyothish, ward member of Moolamppilly.

The dumping of waste along the Container Terminal Road thanks to the unlit and largely deserted stretch with no CCTVs has only added to the woes. “Waste dumping has brought the strays in its wake and some of them have turned really aggressive. They have been especially targeting slow moving two-wheeler riders for a while now,” said Manoj Bhaskar, vice president of the Cheranalloor Region of the Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council.

Moolamppilly panchayat had no Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for over a year thanks to lack of funds. The panchayat, a low income generating one, has set apart ₹50,000 towards ABC programme this year though.

“We are being constantly berated by the public for not addressing the stray dog menace. But the local bodies can hardly do anything unless the State Government takes a decision,” said Mary Vincent, Moolamppilly panchayat president.

The incident comes close on the heels of another incident in which a 11-year-old differently abled child was mauled to death by a pack of dogs at Muzhapilangad in Kannur earlier this month.