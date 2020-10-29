Youth Congress, Yuva Morcha activists arrested

Kochi

29 October 2020 01:28 IST

The city police arrested Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists who attempted to barge into the Enforcement Directorate office here where former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M. Sivasankar, was brought for interrogation in connection with the gold smuggling case on Wednesday evening.

Though a heavy police posse was deployed around the office, which was barricaded, protesting Youth Congress activists managed to enter the office compound by scaling the wall on the backside. However, they were stopped from entering the office.

The police arrested and removed seven Youth Congress and six Yuva Morcha activists from the scene.

Later, the Congress took out a protest march from the District Congress Committee office to the Kochi Commissionerate. T.J. Vinod, MLA, inaugurated the march.