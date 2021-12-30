Youth Congress workers take out protest march to Kitex premises

Attack on police personnel cannot be tolerated: Shafi Parambil

Hundreds of Youth Congress activists marched to the Kitex Garments company premises on Thursday evening to protest against what the group alleged was “goondaism” by the Kitex management. “We will not allow any form of violence being backed by the company workers,” said Shafi Parambil, State president of the Youth Congress.

He alleged that the company management was trying to give its own interpretation of the incidents on Christimas night, in which a police jeep was burnt, another damaged and several police personnel, trying to break up a fight between two groups of Kitex Garments workers, were injured. The workers were fighting over what was reported as disturbances due to the Christmas carol singing on Saturday night.

The incident in which a group of workers tried to burn police personnel to death was shocking and could not be tolerated, said Mr. Parambil after the protest march. He said the Youth Congress was not against any industrial units or enterprises in the State. But, the management should make sure that law and order was maintained, he added. V.P. Sajeendran, former MLA from Kunnathunadu, was among those who participated in the march.

A group of human rights activists led by P. Chandrashekhar of People’s Union for Civil Liberties and comprising lawyers P.K. Ibrahim and K.V. Bhadra Kumari, and Rajagopal Vakathanam, Suja Bharati and P.G. Hari will lead a fact-finding mission to Kitex Garments on January 2. The team would visit the garments company and interact with the company management, workers, local people and police personnel as part of the mission, said a communication here.