Kochi

Youth Congress workers, police clash

Youth Congress activists being blocked by the police at the construction site of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre at Kalamassery on Wednesday.

Youth Congress activists being blocked by the police at the construction site of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre at Kalamassery on Wednesday.  

more-in

Case against 18 YC activists for unlawful assembly

Youth Congress workers and the police got into a scuffle on Wednesday at the construction site of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre at Kalamassery, a portion of which had collapsed on Monday.

A case was registered against 18 Youth Congress workers for unlawful assembly, the Kalamassery police said. group had assembled with the intention of obstructing work on the site, they added.

Earlier in the day, Youth Congress workers had marched to the Kakkanad office of Inkel Limited to protest against the alleged irregularities in the company’s handling of the construction. They demanded a judicial inquiry into the collapse and subsequent blacklisting of the company.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Suhas has ordered an inquiry into the collapse.

Experts from both private and public sectors will visit the spot and submit their report to the Collector by December 2, sources in the district administration said. No progress can be made with the construction unless the inquiry report is submitted, they added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 3:03:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/youth-congress-workers-police-clash/article30101166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY