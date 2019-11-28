Youth Congress workers, police clash

Youth Congress workers and the police got into a scuffle on Wednesday at the construction site of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre at Kalamassery, a portion of which had collapsed on Monday.

A case was registered against 18 Youth Congress workers for unlawful assembly, the Kalamassery police said. group had assembled with the intention of obstructing work on the site, they added.

Earlier in the day, Youth Congress workers had marched to the Kakkanad office of Inkel Limited to protest against the alleged irregularities in the company’s handling of the construction. They demanded a judicial inquiry into the collapse and subsequent blacklisting of the company.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Suhas has ordered an inquiry into the collapse.

Experts from both private and public sectors will visit the spot and submit their report to the Collector by December 2, sources in the district administration said. No progress can be made with the construction unless the inquiry report is submitted, they added.