Kochi

Youth Congress workers hold protest on Modi’s birthday

The Youth Congress observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Friday as unemployment day and distributed “cow dung payasam” to workers.   | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Observing Friday, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as unemployment day, Youth Congress workers protested against the Union government’s policies that they said, had wrecked the future of the country’s youth.

As a mark of protest, they queued up in front of the head post office to send Mr. Modi copies of their academic certificates.

This was followed by a serving of “cow dung payasam”.

District Youth Congress president Titto Antony led the protest which was inaugurated by State general secretary Jinto John.


