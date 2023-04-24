ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress worker held after staging a protest in front of PM Modi’s meet venue in Kochi

April 24, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district secretary of the Youth Congress was held by the Police after he staged a protest near the youth conclave to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sacred Heart College ground, in Kochi on April 24.

Aneesh P. H, the district secretary of the Congress party’s youth wing, raised ‘Go back, Modi’ slogan as he moved towards the entrance of the venue. Police personnel present at the site immediately swung into action and arrested him. The workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who were present near the venue, tried to manhandle him before Police shifted him to the van.

The protest was held around 3 p.m. Mr. Modi is expected to arrive here by around 5 p.m. He will participate in a road show from INS Garuda air station to Sacred Heart college. The youth meet is expected to start at 6 p.m.

