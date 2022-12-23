Youth Congress protests against dysfunctional lift at Ernakulam MCH

December 23, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Youth Congress activists on Friday staged a march to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, in protest against the alleged dysfunctional lift putting patients and their relatives to hardship.

The youth outfit took up the cause after a video of a burns victim’s body being taken down through the stairs had gone viral on social media.

Sukumaran, 48, an autorickshaw driver from Kalady with 80% burns, was admitted to the burns intensive care unit on Monday, and he died the day after. “Even at the time of admission, four of us had to carry him to the third floor through the stairs after being told that the lift was dysfunctional. The patient was in such a perilous state that people were not even able to look at him. Had he slipped out of our hands while being carried upwards, it would have been disastrous considering the state he was in,” said Linto P. Anto, the victim’s neighbour and the State secretary of the Youth Congress.

“The routine had to be repeated for bringing his body downstairs the next day. We were told that the lift had not been functioning for some days,” said Mr. Anto.

However, the MCH authorities clarified that the lift was not dysfunctional, but the two-decade-old existing lift was being replaced by a new one. “The new lift has already been installed by the Public Works department. Load testing was successfully done on Thursday. It is now just a matter of receiving clearance from the Electrical Inspectorate to operate the lift, which is likely in another 10 days,” said a senior official at the hospital.

Earlier, the march was stopped by the Kalamassery police, and the activists were prevented from entering the MCH premises. Subsequently, they staged a sit-in in front of the casualty. “A few of us were then allowed to meet the medical college principal who was indifferent and declined to give any guarantee about restoring the lift service,” said M.A. Wahab, State executive committee member of the Youth Congress.

The police registered a case against the protesters invoking charges including rioting, unlawful assembly, and obstruction of passageway.

Later, BJP and Yuva Morcha activists staged a joint protest.