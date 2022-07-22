Kochi

Youth Congress petitions Kerala Governor against issuing hall ticket to jailed SFI leader Arsho

P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students Federation of India
Special Correspondent KOCHI July 22, 2022 14:49 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 15:46 IST

The State unit of the Youth Congress has submitted a complaint before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan alleging that the authorities at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, had violated attendance norms to issue hall ticket to P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students Federation of India.

Arsho, a student of the postgraduate programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies, was remanded to judicial custody on June 12 after he was charged with attempted murder for allegedly assaulting an Erattupetta-based lawyer. He also has many other criminal cases pending against him.

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Mr. Arsho till August 4 to appear for the university examinations.

In his complaint filed before the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, P. Y Shajahan, State Secretary of the Youth Congress, said that the hall ticket was issued despite the SFI leader recording zero per cent attendance in June, 2022. The norms were subverted to aid his bail application that was was slated for Friday. The intent was to get bail from the High Court under the plea of having to appear for the exam, he said.

However, M.S Murali, member of the college governing council, denied the allegations while stating that the hall ticket was issued for the second semester supplementary examination. Mr. Arsho had failed in the regular exam held six months back. The zero attendance recorded last month would not be applicable for the supplementary exam, he said.

