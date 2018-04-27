Youth Congress march turns violent

The premises of the Kalamassery police station on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes when Youth Congress activists organised a march protesting against the alleged failure of the police to nab those who attempted to murder 24-year-old Eldhose.

The march, which began from Kalamassery in the morning, was inaugurated by KPCC secretary Abdul Muthaleeb. It turned violent when the protesters attempted to breach the barricade near the police station.

Cases have been registered against 16 persons under IPC Sections143, 147, 188, 283, and 149 for rioting, unlawful assembly, and obstruction of public way.

The Congress has warned of more protests if the police fail to nab the remaining accused in the case within 24 hours.

The other day, the police had arrested a 34-year-old person, identified as Sreerag, in connection with the case. According to the case, a gang comprising four persons attempted to hack Eldhose following a drunken brawl on April 15.