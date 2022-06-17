Youth Congress leaders move HC for bail

Protest against Chief Minister at airport

Two Youth Congress workers who were arrested and remanded in a case registered following a protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday approached the Kerala High Court on Friday seeking bail.

Furseen Majeed and R.K. Naveen, in their bail petition, said they had been in judicial custody since their arrest on June 14. Their plea for bail was dismissed by the Judicial First Class Magistrate XI, Thiruvananthapuram, on the ground that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the plea in view of the slapping of charges under the Suppression of Unlawful Act against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

The prosecution case is that the petitioner who travelled on the same Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram flight on which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also flew defied the directives of the aircraft crew, shouted threats, and rushed toward the Chief Minister, thereby posing a threat to his safety and security. The petitioners had hurt the security staff of the Chief Minister and prevented him from discharging his public duty.

The petitioners said they raised slogans as part of a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. They were traveling on the flight to Thiruvananthapuram to visit a patient at the Regional Cancer Centre. There were no violent or untoward incidents at the airport. Nor did they disobey any of the directions of the aircraft staff. Even the aviation authorities had not made any such complaint.

The petitioners alleged that Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarayan and the security officer who accompanied the Chief Minister manhandled them and inflicted injuries on them. In spite of having a medical report, no case was registered against Mr. Jayarajan and the security officer. The allegation that there was an attempt on the life of the Chief Minister was a figment of the police’s imagination. They did not make any threatening calls. In fact, the petitioners could not move toward the Chief Minister as he was protected by the security officer.