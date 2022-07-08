No protection for misconduct against women: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Friday that any complaint of alleged misconduct of a Youth Congress (YC) leader at the organisation's recent State camp would be handed over to the police.

"It will not be resolved within the party. We have asked the president of the Youth Congress to speak to all women members, who attended the camp. Nobody should refrain from lodging a complaint under external pressure," he said amidst criticism that the Congress party was not acting tough against the allegations of misconduct against Vivek H. Nair, member of the State executive committee of the Youth Congress.

He was expelled following allegations of misconduct. Mr. Satheesan said the party would never hesitate to act against any type of attack or misconduct against women. ‘‘We would not appoint any committee to study whether the complaint is true or not,’‘ he said.

Mr. Satheesan asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to end his silence and make his position clear on whether he agreed with the remarks made by Saji Cherian, former Minister for Culture, against the Constitution.

Mr. Cherian had not yet corrected his statements even after his resignation.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) should explain whether they subscribed to the remarks made by Mr. Cherian against the Constitution., he said.