Youth Congress leader paints house with Rahul’s image in support of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 17, 2022 20:57 IST

Youth Congress Ernakulam district secretary P.A. Nobal Kumar in front of his house at Cherai. 

P.A. Nobal Kumar has painted his house at Cherai with images of Rahul Gandhi in support of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by the Congress leader.

“I had painted the house in tricolour at the time of the local body and Assembly elections,” said Mr. Kumar, who is the district secretary of the Youth Congress. “The images of our leader and details of the Bharat Jodo Yatra have been inscribed on the walls,” he said on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said the yatra was historic journey to unite people across the country. “I hope I will be able to click a picture along with Mr. Gandhi in front of the house,” he said.

